Rivals100 LB Jalon Walker talks decision date & updates his recruitment
Six schools remain in contention for Rivals100 linebacker Jalon Walker and now he has a decision date. The Salisbury, N.C. star will announce his commitment on March 28th and is going to choose Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, or Ohio State. Walker provided an update on where each school stands with him and why he wants to end his recruitment this month.
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
On why he’s committing on March 28th- “I just wanted to make it convenient for the rest of my family and for my schedule as well,” Walker said. “That week is really big for us. It's a big rivalry week for football, that Saturday my dad has a game as well, and why not end it off with a happy ending on Sunday.”
Alabama- “Coach Golding is a great guy and a great coach,” he said. “He's always bringing in the best players that can play for the best. They picked up a lot of guys in their recent 2021 class. That was a great recruiting class.”
Auburn- “That new staff, we're getting to know each other better,” said Walker. “We're trying to build that bond that was broken after the old staff split up. We've been talking and getting to know one another.”
Clemson- “The whole program has had a great connection with us in the last four to five years,” he said. “Learning about and then knowing everybody in the program helps a lot. I know a couple players on the team as well. Coach Venables is a great defensive coach that knows how to run a defense in the correct manner. Coach Swinney is a wonderful and kind of coach. He's always outgoing and the whole staff and program is the same way.”
Georgia- “Coach Smart, coach Muschamp, coach Lanning, and coach Schumann are all great coaches and all defensive minded coaches,” Walker said. “It's always a good thing when your head coach is a defensive coach, in my opinion. Those guys are really great and know how to coach their program. They bring in great linebackers and make them better by the time they leave. It's a great program overall.”
North Carolina- “It's the home state team,” he said. “I really love the Tar Heels and how they brought their whole energy and love towards me. Coach Brown opened his arms and welcomed me, telling me the best in state kids stay in state. He says I'm a big piece for them and I should represent my state.”
Ohio State- “Coach Day, coach Washington, and all those guys are great people," said Walker. "They made a great relationship when they offered me really early in the summer. Ever since then we get on the phone probably twice a week and text throughout the week. I've always greatly appreciated their staff and they're always showing love towards me.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Clemson has been the leader for Walker for a long time but this race seems to be tightening up as its end nears. The Tigers have strong relationship with Walker’s family and many of the players are close with Walker but The Tar Heels are very much in the picture here. North Carolina has prioritized Walker and they hope to get him on campus one more time before his commitment.
Georgia has a little momentum with Walker and one of the main reasons for that is how heavily focused Kirby Smart and a number of assistant coaches are on the linebacker position. If Walker makes his way over to Athens before his commitment, the Dawgs could put themselves in position to pull off this upset win. There is a possibility that Walker does more self-guided visits at Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia before his commitment.
Ohio State, Alabama, and Auburn have fallen off the pace a bit and that’s partially because of the dead period has made it almost impossible for Walker to get a closer look at each of the schools. Walker and his family are going to try to schedule some Zoom calls with each of those three schools since they haven’t visited there yet.